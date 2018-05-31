Depression in road causes several lane closures in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Depression in road causes several lane closures in Midland

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The outside Northbound lane of Midkiff Road is closed between Andrews Highway and Golf Course Road due to a depression in the road

One lane will remain open on Midkiff while crews assess the damage.

