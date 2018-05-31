Depression in road causes several lane closures in Midland

A small plane has crashed at Midland International Air & Space Port.
The outside Northbound lane of Midkiff Road is closed between Andrews Highway and Golf Course Road due to a depression in the road.
Odessa fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 6800 block of Russell Avenue.
Earlier this year it was Parkland, more recently Santa Fe. Too many students have turned into victims. Governor Gregg Abbott has looked at solutions to the issue, solutions that have the approval of our state lawmakers.
Thursday, the Yucca Theater in Midland was a little busy with staffers decorating and of course piling up the popcorn bags.
