Odessa fire crews on scene of house fire - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa fire crews on scene of house fire

By Julie Gomez, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 6800 block of Russell Avenue.

According to dispatch, the fire started around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

It's unclear what started the fire or if there are any injuries. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly