Restaurant Report: Several low performers in second week of May

It was a busy week for health inspectors in the Permian Basin for the second week of March. Both Midland and Odessa had some low performers for the week of May 7 through May 11. Meanwhile, for the first time in several weeks Odessa had no top performers while Midland had a few.



Ricky’s Burritos at 1109 W. 68th St. in Odessa was cited for the following:



- Food prepared on site wasn’t properly labeled/date marked

- Eggs sitting on counter

- Appeared to be illegally discharging to residence’s septic system

- Sanitizer test strips not being used

- Not properly sanitizing dishes

- Exhaust hood appeared to be residential and not commercial

- Flies were present because of open windows

- Some food not covered



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 17 points from Ricky’s Burritos.



Mejor Que Nada at 809 Harless Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:



- Some items in reach-in cooler not labeled/date marked

- Back door left open

- Some food not covered

- Some food kept on block ice and not kept cool enough

- Tortillas being touched with bare hands

- No sanitizer for hand washing sink

- Person in charge didn’t have food certification knowledge



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 16 points from Mejor Que Nada.



Javi’s Restaurante Mexicano at 1511 Rankin Hwy. in Midland was cited for the following:



- No soap & paper towels at hand wash sink

- Scoops found inside spice containers/flour bins

- Jello shots not covered

- No thermometer in reach-in cooler

- Food containers in walk-in cooler not labeled/date marked

- Open employee drinks in kitchen area

- Ice scoop found on its side in ice container



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 16 points from Javi’s.



As we mentioned, there were some top performers in Midland, but none in Odessa.



Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:



- Pablo’s Paletas (4309 NCR 1130)

- Texas Burger (500 W. Wadley Ave.)

- Down South Seafood (2215 N. Midland Dr.)



