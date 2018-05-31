Small plane crashes at Midland International Airport, 2 on board

A small plane has crashed at Midland International Air & Space Port.

The plane crashed into a fence at 7:20 p.m. DPS and FAA are investigating the accident. We're told the initial report said two people were on board.

FAA tells us the single-engine SR22 plane was taking off from Midland when the crash happened. The plane was taking off from runway 16 and preparing to exit the traffic pattern when it crashed near the approach end of runway 10, starting a fire.

The aircraft’s tail number will be released after investigators are able to confirm it.

The NTSB will also continue to investigate.



At this time, it's unclear if there are any injuries or where the plane came from. We do know the plane is not from CAF.

