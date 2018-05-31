Small plane crashes at Midland International Airport - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Small plane crashes at Midland International Airport

A small plane has crashed at Midland International Air & Space Port.

DPS dispatch confirmed the crash and says they are on the scene along with fire crews.

The crashed caused a fire which crews have put out.


At this time, it's unclear if there are any injuries.

