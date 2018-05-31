MHS student, father killed in Midland plane crash

Officials confirmed that two have been killed in a plane crash on Thursday.

Gavyn Cooper and his father John Cooper were in the plane when it crashed.

Gavyn, 16, was an MHS student and a football player, but went to Trinity School from 2012-2016. He was set to graduate in 2020.

Rest in peace to the most genuine, goofy, football loving, hard working, drag racing, country talking, God loving, respectful individual I know. No doubt in my mind you’re where you always wanted to be with the Man Upstairs. Strive to be like this young man! #DawgForLife pic.twitter.com/GNIkBYIAZ7 — Riggs Mcdonald (@McdonaldRiggs) June 1, 2018

The pair are survived by Chassity Cooper, John's wife and Gavyn's mother, and Callie Cooper, sister to Gavyn and daughter of John. Chassity is a K5 Aide for Trinity School. The school has extended its condolences to the family.

The plane crashed into a fence at 7:20 p.m. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the accident. .

FAA tells us the single-engine SR22 plane was taking off from Midland when the crash happened. The plane was taking off from runway 16 and preparing to exit the traffic pattern when it crashed near the approach end of runway 10, starting a fire.

Sad news update: @MidlandHigh Jr. QB Gavyn Cooper died last night in the plane crash at Midland International Airport.



Our condolences to the Cooper family and the MHS football program today — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) June 1, 2018

The aircraft’s tail number will be released after investigators are able to confirm it.

The NTSB will also continue the investigation.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.