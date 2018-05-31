MHS student, father killed in Midland plane crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

MHS student, father killed in Midland plane crash

By Trevor Tankersley, Anchor
By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Jairo Gonzalez) (Source: Jairo Gonzalez)
Gavyn Cooper (Source: Riggs Mcdonald) Gavyn Cooper (Source: Riggs Mcdonald)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Officials confirmed that two have been killed in a plane crash on Thursday.

Gavyn Cooper and his father John Cooper were in the plane when it crashed.

Gavyn, 16, was an MHS student and a football player, but went to Trinity School from 2012-2016. He was set to graduate in 2020.

The pair are survived by Chassity Cooper, John's wife and Gavyn's mother, and Callie Cooper, sister to Gavyn and daughter of John. Chassity is a K5 Aide for Trinity School. The school has extended its condolences to the family.

The plane crashed into a fence at 7:20 p.m. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the accident. . 

FAA tells us the single-engine SR22 plane was taking off from Midland when the crash happened. The plane was taking off from runway 16 and preparing to exit the traffic pattern when it crashed near the approach end of runway 10, starting a fire. 

The aircraft’s tail number will be released after investigators are able to confirm it.

The NTSB will also continue the investigation.  

