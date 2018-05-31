The Global Game: Sockers FC, England edition - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

The Global Game: Sockers FC, England edition

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Soccer is called the global game for a reason.

Take one look at the Midland-Odessa Sockers FC roster, and that's enough proof.

The Sockers came from all over the world to play in West Texas. Watch the video above to meet Ross Brown and Lee Howart from England. 

