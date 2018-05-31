Local state representatives react to proposed school safety plan

A small plane has crashed at Midland International Air & Space Port.
Earlier this year it was Parkland, more recently Santa Fe. Too many students have turned into victims. Governor Gregg Abbott has looked at solutions to the issue, solutions that have the approval of our state lawmakers.
Thursday, the Yucca Theater in Midland was a little busy with staffers decorating and of course piling up the popcorn bags.
A frac tank is on fire in Odessa near J&R feed store.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy after responding to a medical call Thursday morning.
