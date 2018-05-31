Local state representatives react to proposed school safety plan

Earlier this year it was Parkland, more recently Santa Fe. Too many students have turned into victims.

Governor Gregg Abbott has looked at solutions to the issue, solutions that have the approval of our state lawmakers.

"I think these proposals definitely give us something to work together toward to make schools here in Texas safer for students," said Representative Brooks Landgraf, District-81

40 solutions have been presented, ranging from money for more marshals on schools to statewide mental health programs.

"In our area, we got a lot of people moving in and out of the districts in West Texas. It's important that they know they can go to our schools, be safe, and there's a plan," said Representative Tom Craddick, District-82.

Some students in our area have been clamoring for more common-sense gun laws, others have protested protect the 2nd amendment.

"If we could build a consensus, I think some of these common-sense solutions that will make our schools safer, help prevent threats, and protect the 2nd amendment rights of law-abiding Texans, I would certainly be supportive of that," said Landgraf.

The proposed plan would cost around $120 million, a price lawmakers aren't worried about after the numerous shootings and violence.

"I want to make sure that it doesn't happen and to do the hard work, the heavy lifting to make schools safer, to do a lot of work to screen where the threats are,” said Landgraf.

We're told the governor would have to call a special session over the summer to get most of the recommendations into state law.

