Summer Mummers promise family fun for the 70th year

Thursday, the Yucca Theater in Midland was busy with staffers decorating the facility and piling up the popcorn bags.

If you haven't been, it’s a little different than you might expect. Summer Mummers

"It is the most unique thing you will ever attend in your life," said Tracy Alexander with the Midland Community Theater.

The show itself is good ol' entertainment with dancing, singing and of course what they are best known for melodrama.

If you are a first timer then it would almost be wrong not to prepare you for what happens, and boys if you plan on bringing a date Tracy Alexander says you might want to heed a warning.

"The worst thing to do is, Oh and we see this all the time...poor guys. They invite their date to come and their date is all dressed up, and in high heels and we just shake our heads and say oh he did not prepare her for what is about to happen," said Alexander.

It goes back to the staff stocking up on popcorn, then throwing it during the show.

By the end of the show, you will find popcorn in places you didn't even know you could. Summer Mummers

For the past 70 years, Summer Mummers has been a tradition across the Permian Basin.