Frac tank on fire in Odessa

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

An oil field storage container is on fire near J&R feed store.

The container had minimal contents and no one was injured. 

Three units from Odessa Fire Rescue have contained the flames. 

