MPD receives new tool to help combat opioid crisis

Midland Police are getting a new tool to help combat the nation’s opioid epidemic.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose within seconds, and MPD will soon start carrying it.

The new tool comes as a result of a partnership with the Special Medical Operations division of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and the TTUHSC Department of Family and Community Medicine in the Permian Basin.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Officers will also undergo training about the pharmacology of opioids and the antidote led by Jason Cooper, who is a physician assistant with Texas Tech Special Medical Operations.

MPD will equip the patrol division with the drug first due to the higher likelihood of those officers facing overdose-related encounters.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.