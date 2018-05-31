COM Aquatics hosts end of school pool party

COM Aquatics will be hosting a special end of school pool party from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday.

The event is being held to celebrate the end of school while also raising funds for COM’s senior athletes who will be going on a training trip.

Admission is only $5, but an extra $5 will get you two slices of pizza and a drink.

There will be an open swim at the event and COM will also have an inflatable water obstacle course available.

