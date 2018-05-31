OPD introduces website to help citizens identify stolen property

President Donald Trump has signed legislation that would help people with deadly diseases try experimental treatments.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy after responding to a medical call Thursday morning.
TXDot is reporting that an overpass around mile marker 37 on Interstate 20 on the west side of Pecos has been hit and damaged by a commercial vehicle. Traffic is currently being detoured at exit 37.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose within seconds, and MPD will soon start carrying it.
The pool party is being held to celebrate the end of school while also raising funds for COM’s senior athletes who will be going on a training trip.
