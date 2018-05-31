OPD introduces website to help citizens identify stolen property

As property crimes rise during this time of year, OPD is hoping to make citizens aware of a website that can help them to identify stolen property.

The website, ReportIt, is a free and secure online system where citizens can upload photos of their valuables, receipts, descriptions and even serial numbers for items such as phones and electronics.

The amount of records that can be stored is unlimited, and users can add or delete items at any time for no charge.

OPD says the database can help if the items ever get stolen or can even assist people filing an insurance claim in the event of loss.

