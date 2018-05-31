Pecos bridge struck by commercial vehicle on I-20

UPDATE:

TxDOT says I-20 in Pecos is open again.

-------

TxDOT is reporting that an overpass around mile marker 37 on Interstate 20 on the west side of Pecos has been hit and damaged by a commercial vehicle.

Traffic is currently being detoured at exit 37.

There is no current estimate for when the road will be cleared.

