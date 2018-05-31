Midland, Odessa water systems undergo 30-day chlorine flush

Midland and Odessa will both be undergoing a chlorine flush to disinfect the water supplies starting Friday.

Changing to chlorine temporarily to flush the water supply is a preventative measure to ensure that the water is safe to drink.

The change will be in effect for the next 30 days, and the cities are warning that residents might detect a slight chemical odor or smell but that it is nothing to be alarmed about.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified about the change.

Fire hydrants throughout the towns will also be drained of their existing water supply to help prepare for the disinfection conversion.

For more information on the Odessa flushing, you can call Public Works Director Thomas Kerr at 432-335-4634.

Midland residents can click here for more info.

