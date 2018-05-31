Odessa police investigating death of 3-month-old - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police investigating death of 3-month-old

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy after responding to a medical call Thursday morning. 

Police say the baby was transported to Medical Center Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The investigation is ongoing.

