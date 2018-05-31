Sam Houston Collegiate Preparatory Elementary hosting first parent meeting

The new Sam Houston Collegiate Preparatory Elementary will be hosting their first parent meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday.

The event is open to those who have been accepted into the school and parents who are interested in learning more about the collegiate prep program and the new school.

Chancellor Keli Mullins will be there to meet parents and help provide an overview of campus expectations and AVID instruction as well as answer questions.

The campus is located at 2000 W. Louisiana Avenue.

