ORMC hosts annual NICU Birthday Party

Odessa Regional Medical Center will be holding its annual NICU Birthday Party on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will take place in the Progressive Park in front of the ORMC West Campus on 7th and Tom Green in Odessa.

ORMC holds the event to celebrate those that it has cared for in its Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

