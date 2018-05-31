4th Annual Day in the Park with Dad happening Saturday

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin and 24/7 Dad/Father Engagement is partnering for the 4th Annual Day in the Park with Dad from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 2.

The free event will take place at the Wilkerson Boys and Girls Club Park on E. 13th Street in Odessa.

Indoor inflatable jumpers, face painting, water slides, a dunk booth and a potato sack race are just some of the fun activities that will be available during the event.

Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic though food plates and Kona Ice will be available for purchase.

