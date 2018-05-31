Midland College medical fast-track program receives $100,000 donation

Midland College has received $100,000 from Midland County for their Primary Care Pathways partnership.

The partnership is among MC, the University of North Texas, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and Midland Health and has established an innovative accelerated medical education program.

The donation will go towards resources for the program and its students.

Students in the program will be on a fast track to earning a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree.

To complete the program students must take two full-time years at MC, one full-time year at UNT Denton and four years of study at the UNT Health Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Students will also complete two summer experiences, one being a clinically oriented program at MMH and the other a medical sciences-related program with UNT Health Science Center.

Midland College and local health professionals hope that by having the medical fast-track program starting in Midland they can recruit future physicians back to the city.

