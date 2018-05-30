H-E-B is voluntarily issuing an all-store recall for certain ice - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

H-E-B is voluntarily issuing an all-store recall for certain ice creams

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
H-E-B is issuing an all-store recall for certain flavors and container sizes of EconoMax and Hill Country Fare ice creams and Creamy Creations sherbets for broken metal in processing equipment found during routine maintenance.

The affected products were distributed to stores in Texas and Mexico, though no injuries have been reported.

All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. H-E-B is working to have the products back on shelves as soon as possible.

The voluntary recall impacts the following products:

UPC Number

Product

Size

Best by date

4122092736

EconoMax Neopolitan

4 quarts

6/1/2019 through 6/23/2019

       EconoMax Neopolitan Frozen Dairy Dessert

4122092733

EconoMax Neopolitan

56 ounces

6/24/2019

EconoMax Neapolitan Frozen Dairy Dessert

4122092734

EconoMax Vanilla

4 quarts

5/24/2019 through 6/17/19

EconoMax Vanilla Frozen Dairy Dessert

4122092731

EconoMax Vanilla

56 ounces

5/26/2019 through 5/27/019

EconoMax Vanilla Frozen Dairy Dessert

4122090944

Hill Country Fare Chocolate

4.5 quarts

6/24/2019

Hill Country Fare Chocolate Ice Cream

4122092215

Hill Country Fare Cookies and Cream

56 ounces

5/27/2019 through 5/28/2019

Hill Country Fare Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

4122090946

Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel 

4.5 quarts

6/7/2019 through 6/8/2019

Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel Ice Cream

4122090943

Hill Country Fare Neopolitan

4.5 quarts

6/3/2019 through 6/22/2019

Hill Country Fare Neapolitan Ice Cream

4122092212

Hill Country Fare Neopolitan

56 ounces

6/25/2019

Hill Country Fare Neapolitan Ice Cream

4122010102

Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (Mexico)

4.5 quarts

6/17/2019 through 6/18/2019

Hill Country Fare Neapolitan Ice Cream

4122090947

Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel

4.5 quarts

6/8/2019 through 6/9/2019

Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel Ice Cream

4122090942

Hill Country Fare Vanilla

4.5 quarts

6/6/2019 through 6/7/2019

Hill Country Fare Vanilla Ice Cream

4122083898

HEB CC Fruit Punch Sherbet

Quart

12/22/2018

H-E-B Creamy Creations Fruit Punch Sherbet

4122034607

HEB CC Lime Sherbet

Quart

11/19/2018 through 11/20/2018

H-E-B Creamy Creations Lime Sherbet

4122083895

HEB CC NSA Orange Sherbet

Quart

11/28/2018

               H-E-B Creamy Creations No Sugar Added Orange Sherbet

4122083894

HEB CC NSA Strawberry Sherbet

Quart

11/27/2018 through 11/28/2018

H-E-B Creamy Creations No Sugar Added Strawberry Sherbet

4122083897

HEB CC Orange Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl

Quart

12/10/2018 through 12/11/2018

H-E-B Creamy Creations Swirl Orange and Cream Sherbet

4122097260

HEB CC Rainbow Sherbet

Quart

12/11/2018 through 12/12/2018

H-E-B Creamy Creations Rainbow Sherbet

4122083896

HEB CC Strawberry Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl

Quart

11/26/2018 through 11/27/2018

H-E-B Creamy Creations Strawberry Swirl Sherbet

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund, and those with questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.

