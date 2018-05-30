H-E-B is voluntarily issuing an all-store recall for certain ice creams

H-E-B is issuing an all-store recall for certain flavors and container sizes of EconoMax and Hill Country Fare ice creams and Creamy Creations sherbets for broken metal in processing equipment found during routine maintenance.

The affected products were distributed to stores in Texas and Mexico, though no injuries have been reported.

All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. H-E-B is working to have the products back on shelves as soon as possible.

The voluntary recall impacts the following products:

UPC Number Product Size Best by date 4122092736 EconoMax Neopolitan 4 quarts 6/1/2019 through 6/23/2019 4122092733 EconoMax Neopolitan 56 ounces 6/24/2019 4122092734 EconoMax Vanilla 4 quarts 5/24/2019 through 6/17/19 4122092731 EconoMax Vanilla 56 ounces 5/26/2019 through 5/27/019 4122090944 Hill Country Fare Chocolate 4.5 quarts 6/24/2019 4122092215 Hill Country Fare Cookies and Cream 56 ounces 5/27/2019 through 5/28/2019 4122090946 Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel 4.5 quarts 6/7/2019 through 6/8/2019 4122090943 Hill Country Fare Neopolitan 4.5 quarts 6/3/2019 through 6/22/2019 4122092212 Hill Country Fare Neopolitan 56 ounces 6/25/2019 4122010102 Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (Mexico) 4.5 quarts 6/17/2019 through 6/18/2019 4122090947 Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel 4.5 quarts 6/8/2019 through 6/9/2019 4122090942 Hill Country Fare Vanilla 4.5 quarts 6/6/2019 through 6/7/2019 4122083898 HEB CC Fruit Punch Sherbet Quart 12/22/2018 4122034607 HEB CC Lime Sherbet Quart 11/19/2018 through 11/20/2018

4122083895 HEB CC NSA Orange Sherbet Quart 11/28/2018 4122083894 HEB CC NSA Strawberry Sherbet Quart 11/27/2018 through 11/28/2018 4122083897 HEB CC Orange Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl Quart 12/10/2018 through 12/11/2018 4122097260 HEB CC Rainbow Sherbet Quart 12/11/2018 through 12/12/2018 4122083896 HEB CC Strawberry Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl Quart 11/26/2018 through 11/27/2018

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund, and those with questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.

