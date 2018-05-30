West Texas artists bring their best to the Permian Basin Juried Art Exhibition

Hosted by the Ellen Noël Art Museum in partnership with the Odessa Art Association, the Permian Basin Juried Art Exhibition will hold their opening reception Thursday, 7:00 p.m.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Annual Permian Basin Juried Art Exhibition and aims to highlight the talent of artists in and around the West Texas region.

The theme of this year's exhibition is METAMORPHOSIS.

Juror Laura Huckaby is the assistant director of the San Angelo Museum of Fine Art and studied Art Education at Appalachian State University and a earned a Master's degree in Art History from the University of North Carolina.

The exhibition will also give awards for :

$250 Best of Show (Juror Selected)

Winner will also receive a solo show as part of the 61st Annual Permian Basin Juried Art Exhibition curated by Daniel Zies, ENAM Curator

$50 Honorable Mentions x3 (Juror Selected)

$100 People’s Choice Award (Top Public Vote, prize awarded at end of exhibition)

The exhibition is free and open to the public, and hors-d'oeuvres and refreshments will be provided.

