Rockhounds newest pitcher arrives in West Texas after wild ride

After two Midland Rockhound pitchers were promoted to Triple A in Nashville, pitcher Patrick Krall was moved to the Rockhounds from Arizona.

On Saturday, Krall was suppose to leave from Arizona and meet the team in Springdale, Arkansas but Krall was accidentally sent to Little Rock, Arkansas instead.

Springdale and Little Rock are a little over three hours away from each other. Krall finally joined the rest of the team when a friend of the Northwestern Arkansas Naturals was nice enough to drive him from Little Rock up to meet his team.

After one game on Sunday, Krall traveled with the team in a 10 hour all-night bus ride back to West Texas.

"It's a minor league funny story and that's what it's all about. Sometimes you go back through the years and listen to the funny stories the guys have with travel. It's just a minor league lifestyle," Rockhounds manager Scott Steinmann said.

Krall made his Double A debut Tuesday night pitching three innings and giving up one hit.

