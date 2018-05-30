Families learn about more options to help their children with special needs

Finding out what’s next in life isn’t always easy, and even more so for those who have special needs.

“Life is hard sometimes that’s why we come here as much as we can, and learn as much as we can, to help them the best way we can,” said Kathleen Wilkins, a parent of a teenager with special needs.

Wilkins spoke about the Footsteps to Transition Fair, an event aimed to help junior high and high school students transition to adult life and independence.

“Any information is good information even if it doesn’t always apply to my kid, it might apply to some of the other families that I know,” said Wilkins.

Wilkins' daughter has Autism and is among the many families wanting to know more about how to help their child.

Raising her teenage daughter, there are some good days and harder ones.

“Most of her words come through quotes from Dora so you kind of have to learn how to speak her language. I think she also has some pain issues that she can’t tell me about,” said Wilkins.

Through it all, her daughter Samantha acts just like every other teen.

“She doesn’t want to get out of bed in the morning, she loves her family, she’s headstrong as well,” said Wilkins.

That’s why Wilkins and other families want to learn more, find other options because they don’t listen to the misconceptions.

“Once people worry the labels and once the label is on it, then they think they’ve lost all hope. I don’t think it’s the case. I think the label is the starting point. Once we have that starting point we can see what resources are out there,” said Wilkins.

Figuring out those next steps is tough but the families, especially the Wilkins, show there are ways to make it easier.

If you couldn’t make it out to the event and have more questions you can reach Laura Arthur, Special Services Program Specialist for Midland ISD at (432) 240-1434.

