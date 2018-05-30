Families learn about more options to help their children with special needs

H-E-B is issuing an all-store recall for certain flavors and container sizes of EconoMax and Hill Country Fare ice creams and Creamy Creations sherbets for broken metal in processing equipment found during routine maintenance.
Finding out what’s next in life isn’t always easy. It’s even more difficult for those who have special needs.
Hosted by the Ellen Noël Art Museum in partnership with the Odessa Art Association, the Permian Basin Juried Art Exhibition will hold their opening reception Thursday, 7:00 p.m.
After two Rockhound pitchers were promoted to Triple A in Nashville, pitcher Patrick Krall was moved to the Rockhounds from Arizona.
Reports claim the blaze began as a grass fire, and two trailers are on fire.
