Doobie Brothers concert costs $32,000 for Midland County

Tuesday, Midland County Commissioners Court approved for a new job to be created to help clean up the trash of illegal dumping in the county.
Tuesday, Midland County Commissioners Court approved for a new job to be created to help clean up the trash of illegal dumping in the county.
As Texas moves through the warmer months of the year, the pesky little blood suckers known as ticks become more active.
As Texas moves through the warmer months of the year, the pesky little blood suckers known as ticks become more active.
Reports claim the blaze began as a grass fire, and two trailers are on fire.
Reports claim the blaze began as a grass fire, and two trailers are on fire.
Following a meeting on Tuesday, Midland County commissioners learned a concert funded using the Horseshoe Promotion fund cost just about $32,000.
Following a meeting on Tuesday, Midland County commissioners learned a concert funded using the Horseshoe Promotion fund cost just about $32,000.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced a plan he wants to implement before the next public school year. The plan would allocate $120 million in funding to enhance school safety measure.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced a plan he wants to implement before the next public school year. The plan would allocate $120 million in funding to enhance school safety measure.