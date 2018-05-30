West Texas Volunteer Fire Department is responding to Odessa structure fire

Reports claim the blaze began as a grass fire, and two trailers are on fire.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced a plan he wants to implement before the next public school year. The plan would allocate $120 million in funding to enhance school safety measure.
The Odessa Police Department is working a fatal crash near Loop 338 and Mecca Street.
The Big Bend Area Law Enforcement Officers Association is honoring area agents and officers who have died in the line of duty.
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 17000 block of Zinnia Avenue in Gardendale at 4:55 p.m. on May 29 regarding reports of a drowning victim.
