West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department is responding to Odessa st - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department is responding to Odessa structure fire

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at 64th street and Flamingo Avenue in Odessa.

Reports claim the blaze began as a grass fire after sparks from a transformer hit the ground.

A shed was burned and several homes were threatened.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly