18-year-old drowning victim from Gardendale identified

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 17000 block of Zinnia Avenue in Gardendale at 4:55 p.m. on May 29 regarding reports of a drowning victim.

Skylyn LaRae Duke, 18, had been transported to Medical Center Hospital when authorities arrived on the scene.

Duke was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Investigation is reportedly still ongoing.

