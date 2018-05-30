Odessa College host Golf Fundamentals Summer Sports Camp

Odessa College is hosting a Golf Fundamentals Summer Sports Camp for children ages six and up.

The camp is divided into 4 sessions, with the first running from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day from June 4 to June 7.

Campers are required to supply their own golf equipment. It is also recommended that they bring sunscreen, a hat and a bottle of water.

The cost for the camp is $99 prior to May 24 with a $15 late fee for registrations added after.

For a full list of session dates or to register your child click here.

