OPD responding to fatal crash near Loop 338, Mecca St. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

OPD responding to fatal crash near Loop 338, Mecca St.

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is working a fatal crash near Loop 338 and Mecca Street.

According to police, the crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Volkswagen happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday. 

Northbound traffic on Loop 338 and University is currently being diverted.

Avoid the area if possible. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly