Belton man killed in Midland Co. rollover crash

A Belton man is dead after a rollover accident in the early hours of May 30.

Pieter C. Duplooy, 63, was traveling west on highway 158 in a Chevrolet Silverado when he left the road causing the truck to roll.

According to DPS, Duplooy was wearing his seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.