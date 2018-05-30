6 arrested in connection with series of Odessa drive-by shootings

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 17000 block of Zinnia Avenue in Gardendale at 4:55 p.m. on May 29 regarding reports of a drowning victim.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced a plan he wants to implement before the next public school year. The plan would allocate $120 million in funding to enhance school safety measure.
Odessa College is hosting a Golf Fundamentals Summer Sports Camp for children ages six and up.
It's been over a year and a half since plans for one of the City of Midland's biggest projects ever was approved. Progress is being made in the new Midland Convention Center project.
Jose Martin Moya, 28, has been charged with Driving While License Invalid “Class B Misdemeanor”, No Proof of Insurance “Class B Misdemeanor”, and two counts of Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death “Felony”.
