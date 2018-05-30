6 arrested in connection with series of Odessa drive-by shootings

Odessa Police have arrested six suspects in connection with nine shootings that have occurred between January and May of 2018.

Detectives began investigating the shootings in Odessa and discovered that a group of people had formed rivaling factions. The factions were performing drive-by shootings at one another’s residences, which affected innocent parties as a result.

The following suspects have been arrested and charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity “2nd Degree Felony”:

Ricardo Reyna, 17

Isayah Ramirez, 18

Viviana Gonzales, 19

Thomas Henderson, 18

Lionel Carrasco, 17

Damidrean Henderson, 17

Evidence in the form of spent shell casings and bullets were collected at each crime scene investigation. The suspects in question were later connected based on a consistent pattern of calibers among the scenes.

Odessa Police are still looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting investigations.

If you have any information regarding Luis Rocha Aguirre, 18 or Isaiah Lara, 19, you are encouraged to call OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

