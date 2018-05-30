Texas Tech Pediatrics hosting open house, asthma awareness event

Texas Tech Physicians-Pediatrics will be hosting an Open House Celebration and Asthma Awareness Event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The event will be held at their office at 701 W. 5th Street in Odessa.

This is part of an effort to educate the community about asthma and other pediatric health issues. They are also hoping to show the community their newly renovated pediatric clinic.

According to Texas Tech Pediatricians, around 20 percent of children in Ector County are affected by asthma.

