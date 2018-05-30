PBRC's Outdoor Therapy Center provides outdoor experience for patients

According to Texas Tech Pediatricians, around 20 percent of children in Ector County are affected by asthma.
Prepare your taste buds, Whataburger's Hickory Smoked Bacon is headed to HEB.
The Permian Basin Rehab Center is opening their Outdoor Therapy Center on Friday in an effort to help their patients learn how practice their motor skills.
DPS troopers are reportedly on the scene and drivers are encouraged to be cautious when traveling in the area.
This year's event features eight different performers, including the Steven Silva Quintet and the Basin Brass Band.
