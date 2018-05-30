TRAFFIC ALERT: DPS responding to fatal crash in Midland County

Texas Highway Patrol is reporting that a fatal crash occurred at 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning on State Highway 158 in Midland County.

The location is approximately ten miles south east of Midland.

DPS troopers are reportedly on the scene and drivers are encouraged to be cautious when traveling in the area.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

