Hot Summer Nights returns to Odessa for 25th season

Odessa Arts and Downtown Odessa will be kicking off the 25th season of Hot Summer Nights on June 1.

Hot Summer Nights is an opportunity to showcase local performers. In addition, there will be a children’s play area, games and food trucks.

Concerts will start at 8 p.m. in the Noël Plaza next to the Ector County Library.

This year features eight different performers, including the Steven Silva Quintet and the Basin Brass Band.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the festivities.

For a full list of performers and dates click here.

