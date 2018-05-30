OPD celebrates 5th anniversary of Medicine Drop Box - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

OPD celebrates 5th anniversary of Medicine Drop Box

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Odessa Police Department) (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department the Here 2 Impact Coalition are celebrating the fifth anniversary of the permanent Medicine Drop Box on Wednesday.

The celebration will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in front of the OPD building. Coffee and cookies will be provided.

The box allows people to drop off any expired or unwanted medications.

