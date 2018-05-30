UTPB appoints new dean for College of Business

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin has announced their selection for the new dean of the College of Business.

Steve Beach, Ph.D., has several years of experience as a dean and a teacher from his time at Radford University, Loyola Marymount University and Texas State University.

Beach earned his MBA and BSBA from Tennessee Tech before moving on to Washington State University to earn his doctorate.

Beach’s appointment will be effective on August 1.

