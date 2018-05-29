A/C concerns trouble Odessa apartment complex

Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.
The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.
Several residents at a section 8 apartment complex are feeling the heat in Odessa. As of the morning of May 29, at least 29 units were without air condition at the Landmark Apartments.
After a six game road trip, the Midland Rockhounds are finally back at Security Bank Ballpark for a six game home stand.
One of the Midland-Odessa Sockers top recruits for this season comes to West Texas after an outstanding collegiate career. During which he was named an NCAA Division II player of the year, twice. His game speaks for itself, but what doesn't is the reason why he plays the game, for his father who was killed in 2004.
