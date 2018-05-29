Rockhounds start 6 game home stand

After a six game road trip, the Midland Rockhounds are finally back at Security Bank Ballpark for a six game home stand. Midland beat Northwest Arkansas 6-5 in their last road game to win the series 2-1.

The Hounds finished their road trip with a 4-2 record winning both series against Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas. Those victories moved Midland to an even record at 25 wins and 25 loses.

The Rockhounds sit in third place in the Texas League South Division and are within five games of the division leader the San Antonio Missions.

One notable player during their last road game was J.P. Sportman. The infielder has gotten a hit in 14 of his last 16 games and leads the team with 10 steals so far this year.

The Rockhounds six game home stand end on June 3rd.

