Midland-Odessa Socker is playing for more

Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.
One of the Midland-Odessa Sockers top recruits for this season comes to West Texas after an outstanding collegiate career. During which he was named an NCAA Division II player of the year, twice. His game speaks for itself, but what doesn't is the reason why he plays the game, for his father who was killed in 2004.
Odessa Police were called to Mission Green Apartments in reference to a burglary Monday, March 19.
It's been over a year and a half since plans for one of the City of Midland's biggest projects ever was approved. Progress is being made in the new Midland Convention Center project.
Midlanders will soon have a new place to get a passport after the Midland County Court approved the downtown library as a new location for passport applications.
