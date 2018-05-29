Midland-Odessa Socker is playing for more - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland-Odessa Socker is playing for more

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland-Odessa Sockers FC player Nathan Regis moved to America from Trinidad in 2013 to play college soccer. 

“Initially I was supposed to go to a division one school called Cal State Fullerton, but things didn't work out in terms of letting me know how many credits I had in order to be eligible for NCAA Division I. So that kinda fell through and I was able to contact a couple coaches who knew a couple of coaches and I landed at Pfeiffer University,” explained Regis.  

During his four years at the D-II program in North Carolina, he scored 85 goals. Earning attention from MLS teams. 

But after a knee injury, his soccer career came to a pause, until making his way to Midland.

An opportunity he owes to MOFC coach Luis Rincon. 

But he says has another man to thank for his entire soccer career, his dad who he played pick-up games with at a young age. 

“To even up the side we played on different teams and when I was going against him he played against me like he didn’t know me. That sorta taught me how to be tough and just brought out a love for the game that I can't explain,” said Regis.  

Regis lost his father back in 2004, at the age of 12. 

“My dad was driving his car and four assailants came and tried to take his car away from him and he fought back with them because it wasn't easy getting his car because he didn't give it away and so he tried to fight them with his hands and they shot him and killed him instantly,” said Regis.    

Regis hopes to honor him with his play in Midland this summer, and someday when he accomplishes his ultimate goal of playing professionally. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All Rights Reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Alberto remnants leave flooding, downed trees in wake

    Alberto remnants leave flooding, downed trees in wake

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 03:45:14 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:47:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...(AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...

    Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

    Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

  • Midland-Odessa Socker is playing for more

    Midland-Odessa Socker is playing for more

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)
    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    One of the Midland-Odessa Sockers top recruits for this season comes to West Texas after an outstanding collegiate career. During which he was named an NCAA Division II player of the year, twice. His game speaks for itself, but what doesn't is the reason why he plays the game, for his father who was killed in 2004. 

    One of the Midland-Odessa Sockers top recruits for this season comes to West Texas after an outstanding collegiate career. During which he was named an NCAA Division II player of the year, twice. His game speaks for itself, but what doesn't is the reason why he plays the game, for his father who was killed in 2004. 

  • Odessa police asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspects

    Odessa police asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspects

    (Source: Odessa Police Department)(Source: Odessa Police Department)

    Odessa Police were called to Mission Green Apartments in reference to a burglary Monday, March 19. 

    Odessa Police were called to Mission Green Apartments in reference to a burglary Monday, March 19. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly