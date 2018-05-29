Midland downtown library to serve as passport office

West Texans will soon have a new place to get a passport after the Midland County Court approved the downtown library as a new location for passport applications.

The library, which is under renovation, will open in November, making it easier for people to get a passport.

"What we are going to be able to offer is some evening hours and some Saturdays, which we really feel like is going to be popular for individuals that work. It's just going to give people a lot more flexibility when it comes to scheduling that," library director John Trischitti said.

In the meantime, anyone looking to get their travel on can visit the post office near the airport and the Ector County Courthouse.

