Midland Convention Center construction 'right on schedule' - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Convention Center construction 'right on schedule'

(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Remember the show the A-Team? It was a show on NBC in the 1980s about a Special Forces group wrongly convicted of a crime who move to Los Angeles and used their training for good.

Their leader John Hannibal Smith had a famous quote saying, “I love it when a plan comes together.”

Who would have thought he was capturing how officials in Midland are feeling about the Midland Convention Center project.

“Construction is moving right along on schedule,” said Elena Ladd, Spokeswoman, City of Midland.

Plans for the nearly $34 million, three-story, and over 76,000 square foot building were approved in January 2017.

Those travelling through downtown can see the concrete and basement work getting finished.

“We want to be good stewards of the resources that are going into that. So, make sure it’s staying on time, budget, and regularly checking in with our architects and construction managers,” said Ladd.

Continued construction has caused irregular traffic patterns, testing the patience of residents.

“We really appreciate the patience of Midlanders who are driving downtown. We know they’ve encountered road closures and lane reductions,” said Ladd.

All signs point to the convention center getting up and running by Fall 2019.

“We think when the project is all done it’s going to be worth it,” said Ladd.

Funds for the center are being paid by the hotel-motel funds.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Alberto remnants leave flooding, downed trees in wake

    Alberto remnants leave flooding, downed trees in wake

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 03:45:14 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:47:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...(AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...

    Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

    Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

  • Midland-Odessa Socker is playing for more

    Midland-Odessa Socker is playing for more

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)
    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    One of the Midland-Odessa Sockers top recruits for this season comes to West Texas after an outstanding collegiate career. During which he was named an NCAA Division II player of the year, twice. His game speaks for itself, but what doesn't is the reason why he plays the game, for his father who was killed in 2004. 

    One of the Midland-Odessa Sockers top recruits for this season comes to West Texas after an outstanding collegiate career. During which he was named an NCAA Division II player of the year, twice. His game speaks for itself, but what doesn't is the reason why he plays the game, for his father who was killed in 2004. 

  • Odessa police asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspects

    Odessa police asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspects

    (Source: Odessa Police Department)(Source: Odessa Police Department)

    Odessa Police were called to Mission Green Apartments in reference to a burglary Monday, March 19. 

    Odessa Police were called to Mission Green Apartments in reference to a burglary Monday, March 19. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly