Midland Convention Center construction 'right on schedule'

Remember the show the A-Team? It was a show on NBC in the 1980s about a Special Forces group wrongly convicted of a crime who move to Los Angeles and used their training for good.

Their leader John Hannibal Smith had a famous quote saying, “I love it when a plan comes together.”

Who would have thought he was capturing how officials in Midland are feeling about the Midland Convention Center project.

“Construction is moving right along on schedule,” said Elena Ladd, Spokeswoman, City of Midland.

Plans for the nearly $34 million, three-story, and over 76,000 square foot building were approved in January 2017.

Those travelling through downtown can see the concrete and basement work getting finished.

“We want to be good stewards of the resources that are going into that. So, make sure it’s staying on time, budget, and regularly checking in with our architects and construction managers,” said Ladd.

Continued construction has caused irregular traffic patterns, testing the patience of residents.

“We really appreciate the patience of Midlanders who are driving downtown. We know they’ve encountered road closures and lane reductions,” said Ladd.

All signs point to the convention center getting up and running by Fall 2019.

“We think when the project is all done it’s going to be worth it,” said Ladd.

Funds for the center are being paid by the hotel-motel funds.

