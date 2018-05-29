Crane resident arrested for Arson, Terroristic Threats

The Crane County Sheriff's Office, along with help from the Crane Volunteer Fire Department, has made an arrest in reference to numerous suspicious fires that occurred from February through May.

Jacob Tyler Crain, 20, was arrested and charged with three counts of Arson, a 2nd-degree felony, and one count of Terroristic Threat, Class A Misdemeanor.

Crain is being held at the Crane County Jail and his bail was set at $160,000.

