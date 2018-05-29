Odessa police asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspects

Odessa police was called to Mission Green Apartments in reference to a burglary Monday, March 19.

Officers spoke with the complainant, who said that an unknown male and female burglarized his apartment and stole over $3,000 worth of property.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of the two suspects shown in the Surveillance Footage is encouraged to contact Detective W. Branch at 432-335-4924 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #18-12244.

