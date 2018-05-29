HEB to carry Whataburger Hickory Smoked Bacon

The bacon will be available in one-pound servings and includes 16-18 slices per package (Source: Whataburger)

Prepare your taste buds, Whataburger's Hickory Smoked Bacon is headed to HEB.

The two companies have been in a partnership for several years with condiments and pancakes.

“Whether fans are topping mac and cheese or adding crumbles to baked potatoes, we’re proud to introduce Whataburger’s Hickory Smoked Bacon and make it easier than ever for fans to cook up their favorites from home,” said Whataburger Vice President of Retail Mike Sobel.

The bacon will be sold at both H-E-B and Central Market, joining Whataburger's sausage in their grocery lineup starting this week.

