Odessa police arrest suspect in connection with hit-and-run

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
Jose Martin Moya (Source: KWES) Jose Martin Moya (Source: KWES)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred on May 26 in Northeast Odessa.

Jose Martin Moya, 28, has been charged with Driving While License Invalid “Class B Misdemeanor”, No Proof of Insurance “Class B Misdemeanor”, and two counts of Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death “Felony”.

Moya was driving a black 2010 Cadillac CTS eastbound in the 8000 block of East Highway 191 when he struck a silver 2018 Honda Civic from behind. This caused the driver of the Civic to lose control and the vehicle rolled over.

Failing to render aid, Moya fled the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger of the Civic were transported to Medical Center Hospital with personal injuries.

Moya was located at his residence in the 13600 block of West County Road 123. Debris from the crash was on his clothing and he possessed injuries that were consistent with being involve in a crash.

The suspect has been transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and the investigation is currently still ongoing.

