Midland students raise money for clean water wells in South Sudan

Midland’s South Elementary School fifth grade class has made an impact on the world this school year after reading a book which touched their hearts.

“A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park tells the true story of two young children in South Sudan who struggle to obtain clean and healthy water because of the war.

The fifth graders were so impacted by the book that they began to write letters to people within the Midland community about the serious issue in South Sudan and how they wanted to help those affected.

Teachers Kathy Hill, Lesley Stigall and Leeann Higginbotham and Principal Lety Amalla encouraged the students to reach out and help those in need.

The students and South Elementary then partnered with “Water Is Basic”, a nonprofit organization which helps to restore water wells.

By becoming “Water Warriors”, the students have raised over $2,500 so far, meaning that two villages will receive clean water.

