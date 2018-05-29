Midland students raise money for clean water wells in South Suda - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland students raise money for clean water wells in South Sudan

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Water Is Basic) (Source: Water Is Basic)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland’s South Elementary School fifth grade class has made an impact on the world this school year after reading a book which touched their hearts.

“A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park tells the true story of two young children in South Sudan who struggle to obtain clean and healthy water because of the war.

The fifth graders were so impacted by the book that they began to write letters to people within the Midland community about the serious issue in South Sudan and how they wanted to help those affected.

Teachers Kathy Hill, Lesley Stigall and Leeann Higginbotham and Principal Lety Amalla encouraged the students to reach out and help those in need.

The students and South Elementary then partnered with “Water Is Basic”, a nonprofit organization which helps to restore water wells.

By becoming “Water Warriors”, the students have raised over $2,500 so far, meaning that two villages will receive clean water.

If you would like to contribute to South Elementary’s fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Alberto remnants leave flooding, downed trees in wake

    Alberto remnants leave flooding, downed trees in wake

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 03:45:14 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:47:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...(AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...

    Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

    Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

  • Midland-Odessa Socker is playing for more

    Midland-Odessa Socker is playing for more

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)
    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    One of the Midland-Odessa Sockers top recruits for this season comes to West Texas after an outstanding collegiate career. During which he was named an NCAA Division II player of the year, twice. His game speaks for itself, but what doesn't is the reason why he plays the game, for his father who was killed in 2004. 

    One of the Midland-Odessa Sockers top recruits for this season comes to West Texas after an outstanding collegiate career. During which he was named an NCAA Division II player of the year, twice. His game speaks for itself, but what doesn't is the reason why he plays the game, for his father who was killed in 2004. 

  • Odessa police asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspects

    Odessa police asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspects

    (Source: Odessa Police Department)(Source: Odessa Police Department)

    Odessa Police were called to Mission Green Apartments in reference to a burglary Monday, March 19. 

    Odessa Police were called to Mission Green Apartments in reference to a burglary Monday, March 19. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly