$1 Million unclaimed Mega Millions ticket bought in Texas expires Wednesday

A $1 Million Mega Millions ticket could go unclaimed, as it will expire soon.

The Quick Pick ticket matching five of the six numbers drawn for the Dec. 1, 2017 drawing was purchased from a Valero Corner Store in Austin, but the prize has yet to be claimed nearly six months later.

The deadline to claim the prize is May 30 at 5 p.m.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 16-22-40-41-59, Mega Ball 8.

“We encourage our Mega Millions players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The ticket holder forfeits the prize after the 180th day following the drawing.

The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain "eligible" military personnel. Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

