Midland Rockhounds host 2nd annual Bynum Weekend

The Midland Rockhounds and Security Business Capital will be hosting the second annual Bynum Weekend from June 14 to June 16.

The event is held to raise money for Bynum School, a non-profit year-round private school in Midland for children with special needs.

During the Bynum Weekend, the Midland Rockhounds will wear special jerseys that will be part of an auction benefiting the school.

On Saturday Bynum students will be at the game to sign autographs and meet people. The first 300 fans through the gate will also receive special baseball cards featuring the students.

To purchase tickets for the Rockhounds’ Bynum Weekend, call 432-520-2255.

