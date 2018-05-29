Midland Rockhounds host 2nd annual Bynum Weekend - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Rockhounds host 2nd annual Bynum Weekend

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Rockhounds and Security Business Capital will be hosting the second annual Bynum Weekend from June 14 to June 16.

The event is held to raise money for Bynum School, a non-profit year-round private school in Midland for children with special needs.

During the Bynum Weekend, the Midland Rockhounds will wear special jerseys that will be part of an auction benefiting the school.

On Saturday Bynum students will be at the game to sign autographs and meet people. The first 300 fans through the gate will also receive special baseball cards featuring the students.

To purchase tickets for the Rockhounds’ Bynum Weekend, call 432-520-2255.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Alberto remnants leave flooding, downed trees in wake

    Alberto remnants leave flooding, downed trees in wake

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 03:45:14 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:47:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...(AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...

    Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

    Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

  • Midland-Odessa Socker is playing for more

    Midland-Odessa Socker is playing for more

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)
    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    One of the Midland-Odessa Sockers top recruits for this season comes to West Texas after an outstanding collegiate career. During which he was named an NCAA Division II player of the year, twice. His game speaks for itself, but what doesn't is the reason why he plays the game, for his father who was killed in 2004. 

    One of the Midland-Odessa Sockers top recruits for this season comes to West Texas after an outstanding collegiate career. During which he was named an NCAA Division II player of the year, twice. His game speaks for itself, but what doesn't is the reason why he plays the game, for his father who was killed in 2004. 

  • Odessa police asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspects

    Odessa police asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspects

    (Source: Odessa Police Department)(Source: Odessa Police Department)

    Odessa Police were called to Mission Green Apartments in reference to a burglary Monday, March 19. 

    Odessa Police were called to Mission Green Apartments in reference to a burglary Monday, March 19. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly